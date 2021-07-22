Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,683,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

