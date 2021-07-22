Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $38.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.