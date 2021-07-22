Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.38% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

