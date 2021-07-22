Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 21,800 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of OncoSec Medical worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.22.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

