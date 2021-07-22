Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,366 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.