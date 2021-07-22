Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 682,500 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

