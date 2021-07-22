Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Replimune Group worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,477,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,684,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REPL opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

