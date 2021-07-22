Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

CEQP opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $33.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

