Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Colliers Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

