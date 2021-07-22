Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/16/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $812.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $730.00 to $660.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $812.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/27/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $736.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

TSLA traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,750,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,013,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.30. The company has a market capitalization of $631.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $61,782,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

