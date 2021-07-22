ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $257.87

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.87 and last traded at $256.79, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Get ResMed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 311,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.