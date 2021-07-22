Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.69

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 3567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $523.81 million, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

