Reviewing Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

This table compares Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Mendocino Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.41 billion 1.55 $125.00 million $0.68 29.87 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Mendocino Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 6.88% 9.41% 5.34% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.