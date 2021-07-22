Reviewing Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corteva and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 4 4 9 0 2.29 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $47.85, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.37%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Corteva.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 6.99% 5.14% 3.01% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corteva and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $14.22 billion 2.19 $681.00 million $1.50 28.14 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corteva beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

