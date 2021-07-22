Reviewing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 32.35 -$13.13 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.68 $15.74 million $0.77 48.06

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeStance Health Group and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.28%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.