Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 7,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 120,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $582.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revlon by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

