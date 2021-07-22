Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

