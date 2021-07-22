Rigel Finance Trading Up 5.7% This Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.82 or 0.00048909 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $66,410.84 and approximately $2,404.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,320.08 or 0.99946773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

