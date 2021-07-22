Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder William R. Kruse Acquires 600,000 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,535,016.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.