Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 826% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

