Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLVU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $33,936,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $13,298,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,700,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,850,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,342,000.

TWLVU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

