Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

