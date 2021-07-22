Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,107,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NGAC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NGAC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

