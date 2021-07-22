Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $917,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYJ. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.