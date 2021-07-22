Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSICU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Shares of KSICU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

