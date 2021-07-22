RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACND. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,512,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACND traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 192,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.