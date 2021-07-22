RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $708,000 in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,681. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.