RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMIVU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.