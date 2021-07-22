RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.05. 36,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,335. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $375.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

