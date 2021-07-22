RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 267,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.