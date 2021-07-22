RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 19,209 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 3.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 18,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.