RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 33,017 Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 8,413.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

SVAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.