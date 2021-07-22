RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 88,498 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 88,498 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 267,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,089,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

