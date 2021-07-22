RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RLI traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. RLI has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Get RLI alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.