Robert C. G. Perrins Acquires 33,514 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 33,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,856 ($63.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £137.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

