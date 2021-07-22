Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. Rocky Brands reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 1,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $350.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

