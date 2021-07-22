Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

