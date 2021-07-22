Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 424,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,597,000 after acquiring an additional 93,877 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

