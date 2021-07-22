Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 17.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

BAX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,214. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

