Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 302.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

