Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $198.98. 38,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,665. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

