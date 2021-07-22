Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 369,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

