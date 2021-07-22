Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.14.

TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 933,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

