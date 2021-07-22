Rohan Houlden Sells 1,375 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $12,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AKTS stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $16,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

