Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 3.92% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBDR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of DBDR stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

