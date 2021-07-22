Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $491.21

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $491.21 and last traded at $490.89, with a volume of 1978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

