Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.14 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00010437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $17.14 million and $1.76 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,957 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

