Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 70,259 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million and a P/E ratio of -37.70. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLA. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.