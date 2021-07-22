Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 78,220 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 1,061,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

