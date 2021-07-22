Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

